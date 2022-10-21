TEGNA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TGNA

In trading on Friday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.25, changing hands as high as $21.35 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGNA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.94 per share, with $23.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95.

