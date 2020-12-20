TEGNA, AT&T Reach Multi-year Retransmission Consent Agreement

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and AT&T (T) have reached a new multi-year re-transmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes, the companies said in a joint statement.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others.

