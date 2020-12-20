Markets
T

TEGNA, AT&T Reach Multi-year Retransmission Consent Agreement

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and AT&T (T) have reached a new multi-year re-transmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes, the companies said in a joint statement.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T TGNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular