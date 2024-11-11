Tegna appoints Dhanusha Sivajee as chief experience officer

Tegna (TGNA) announced the appointment of Dhanusha Sivajee as senior vice president and chief experience officer, effective immediately. Sivajee will serve as a member of the company’s leadership team, reporting to CEO Mike Steib. Sivajee will lead the end-to-end journey of local community members across Tegna’s portfolio of linear, connected TV and digital experiences that reach approximately 100M people every month. In her new role, she will oversee research, communications, brand, performance and lifecycle marketing, plus the development of consumer digital products.

