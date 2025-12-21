Tegma Gestão Logística (BOVESPA:TGMA3) Price Target Increased by 12.55% to 45.75

The average one-year price target for Tegma Gestão Logística (BOVESPA:TGMA3) has been revised to R$45.75 / share. This is an increase of 12.55% from the prior estimate of R$40.65 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$44.44 to a high of R$47.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from the latest reported closing price of R$36.75 / share.

Tegma Gestão Logística Maintains 6.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.92%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.76% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tegma Gestão Logística. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGMA3 is 0.41%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 1,590K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 1,333K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 4.31% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 497K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 1.30% over the last quarter.

RGSAX - AllianzGI Global Small-Cap Fund A holds 307K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 3.89% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 248K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.