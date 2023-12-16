Tegma Gestao Logistica (B3:TGMA3) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 28.31

The average one-year price target for Tegma Gestao Logistica (B3:TGMA3) has been revised to 28.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.22% from the latest reported closing price of 26.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tegma Gestao Logistica. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGMA3 is 0.84%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 6,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 2,936K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 2,116K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 9.69% over the last quarter.

RGSAX - AllianzGI Global Small-Cap Fund A holds 528K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 35.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 14.67% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 239K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGMA3 by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 119K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.