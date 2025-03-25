TEF Cybersecurity Service to Aid Micro-Businesses, Self-Employed People

Telefonica, S.A. TEF recently unveiled ‘Tu Empresa Segura Lite,’ a specialized cybersecurity service designed to protect self-employed professionals and micro-enterprises in Spain. The state-of-the-art service offers advanced protection against cyber threats, real-time threat detection and cybersecurity training to help users develop best practices for safeguarding their digital assets.



This self-managed security service enables self-employed individuals and micro-enterprises to safeguard themselves against threats such as viruses, Trojans and ransomware — malicious software that locks or encrypts data to extort payment for its recovery. It also offers real-time advanced threat detection and blocking, protection against attacks from unsafe websites and enhanced privacy security for users. Further, the company provides email filtering to block unwanted messages and protection against phishing, fraudulent emails that impersonate legitimate entities to deceive users, steal sensitive information, charge them unlawfully, or infect their devices.



The cutting-edge cybersecurity service supports self-employed professionals and micro-enterprises in getting started with antivirus protection. It also includes access to a cybersecurity awareness portal, offering practical courses on information security. This service is automatically included on all computers associated with the ‘Tu Puesto de Trabajo Seguro’ product, which is offered by Telefonica Espana and available to organizations through the Digital Kit program.



Healthy business growth and positive market demand are working in favor of Telefonica. The growing demand for cybersecurity and IoT solutions drives the success and expansion of the Telefonica Tech unit. In the last reported quarter, revenues from this segment jumped 11.1% year over year to €612 million, fueled by strength in cybersecurity and IoT business, mainly in the Private Sector. Its strong sales momentum and the rapidly expanding open funnel, which continues to grow at a double-digit rate, are expected to have a positive impact throughout 2025.

The increasing frequency and evolution of cyber threats make it essential for all businesses, regardless of size, to invest in strong cybersecurity solutions. TEF continues to undertake strategic initiatives to enhance digital security for all types of businesses, ensuring that even the smallest enterprises have access to top-tier cybersecurity measures.



In February 2025, its digital unit, Telefonica Tech, partnered with Balbix, a leading provider of AI-driven cyber risk and exposure management solutions, to enhance cybersecurity for organizations in Brazil. TEF also added the ‘Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’ solution to its offerings, providing professional services to help large enterprises bolster asset protection. Apart from these, in January 2025, the company inked an agreement with IBM to engineer robust security solutions that safeguard businesses and public institutions from the risks of a post-quantum world.



Telefonica further aims to optimize value creation by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its operating model is likely to accelerate the digitization of the Group’s operations.

