Teens get Free Access to Planet Fitness Gyms this Summer

As summer approaches, Planet Fitness (PF) is giving teens free access to their gyms starting May 15 and running for a little over three months, through August 31. PF's High School Summer Pass™ allows high-schoolers aged 14-19 to stay active and enjoy the gym for the whole summer vacation.

This is the third year that the fitness center has run its School Summer Pass program in support of May's Mental Health Awareness Month.

Planet Fitness commissioned a national study and found 61% of teens face mental health struggles and that 93% of teens that were surveyed appreciate the positive impact fitness can have on their lives. But the study also found that 73% of parents said they were concerned about their teen’s mental health struggles.

PF runs 2,400 gyms across the U.S. and Canada and it has opened free access to teens aged 14 to 19 years. The program starts on 15 May.

The fitness center is also incentivizing teens with a $10,000 prize. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to sign up for a free Planet Fitness membership

You can pre-register before 15 May for a free High School Summer Pass™ membership on the PF website by entering the closest fitness club near you.

Once you’ve registered, download the Free PF app and you will get a digital club pass on 15 May, and then teens can start their free workouts at Planet Fitness. On the app, also take advantage of online workouts and view your check-ins.

Note, children under the age of 18 years will need to sign up with a parent/guardian online or in a club. Parents can sign up for a free day pass on the PF website .

What is the incentive for signing up?

Well, the immediate incentive for all eligible teens is free access to the gym, but PF has thrown in another treat to get teens to sign up.

PF is also giving ten schools and teens who have signed up the chance to win $10,000 each for individual academic scholarships through a TikTok video contest. The gym will keep track of the number of sign-ups from schools in the U.S. and Canada.

The top 10 school sign-ups will receive a $10,000 grant (five schools from the U.S. and five schools from Canada. A further $10,000 each will be given to ten lucky students who win the Tik Tok challenge which they can put towards a scholarship for further education.