Teenage son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

July 25 (Reuters) - The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a James family statement.

The statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday, ESPN reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel had responded to a medical emergency call shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Galen Center, the team's home arena, an LAFD spokesperson said on Tuesday. An adult male was treated and taken to the hospital, according the spokesperson, who declined to disclose the patient's identity or details about the medical emergency.

The family spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment, nor could LeBron James' agent.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said, according to ESPN.

James is a highly touted incoming freshman guard for USC, having been named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school.

LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The incident comes a year after USC center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team's medical staff and played last season after recovering.

It is also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and national television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play football this season.

