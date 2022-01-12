Teenage Researcher Claims Control Over 25 Teslas

(RTTNews) - A teenage security researcher claimed that he can control various functions in 25 Teslas across 13 countries. However, the researcher has also confirmed that this was not because of any glitch in Tesla's software rather the fault of the owners.

The name of the researcher is David Colombo and he exposed the vulnerability through a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday.

Colombo, 19, claims that he can determine whether there is a driver inside or not, start the engine remotely, determine the vehicle's exact location, and also control the door and windows at will. However, he cannot control the steering or the throttle of the vehicle reducing the risk of such an accident.

Colombo said, "Nevertheless I now can remotely run commands on 25+ Tesla's in 13 countries without the owners knowledge. Regarding what I'm able to do with these Tesla's now. This includes disabling Sentry Mode, opening the doors/windows and even starting Keyless Driving."

In the same thread, Colombo added, "Yes, I potentially could unlock the doors and start driving the affected Tesla's. No I can not intervene with someone driving (other than starting music at max volume or flashing lights) and I also can not drive these Tesla's remotely."

Colombo said he has contacted the Tesla security authorities who are working to fix the issue.

