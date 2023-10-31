Teen treatment center must face forced labor claims, US appeals court rules

By Daniel Wiessner

Oct 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday gave former residents of a Wyoming mental health treatment center for teen girls, who are claiming they were forced to perform grueling unpaid labor, another chance to sue on behalf of more than 250 people.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge who denied class certification in the 2020 lawsuit against Trinity Teen Solutions had improperly focused on the differences between members of the proposed class while failing to consider common threads in their forced labor claims.

The three named plaintiffs say they and other teens whose parents enrolled them in Trinity's Christian-themed program received inadequate therapy and were required to work from early in the morning to late at night tending the Powell, Wyoming ranch.

Residents fed and cared for animals, irrigated fields, repaired fencing, and were required to cook, clean and do other household chores, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs claim that girls who refused to complete tasks were deprived of food and sleep, leashed to livestock and each other, and made to exercise outdoors in dangerous conditions.

Trinity has denied wrongdoing and has said the chores were part of its therapeutic program. Lawyers for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brice Timmons, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the exploitation of vulnerable children was a broader problem in the "troubled teen industry."

"We believe class action lawsuits are the only way to truly hold them accountable, and this decision is one step closer to making that a reality," Timmons said in an email.

The lawsuit accuses Trinity of violating the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), which prohibits knowingly using forced labor. The proposed class could include more than 250 women, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, Wyoming, declined to certify a class in the case last year. He said it would be too difficult to determine awards for each class member, in part because the degree to which their parents knew about and consented to the unpaid labor varied.

The plaintiffs appealed with the backing of the U.S. Department of Justice. In an amicus brief, the department asked the court to rule that parental consent is not a defense to forced labor claims involving minors and cannot be a factor in weighing class certification.

The 10th Circuit on Tuesday said Skavdahl had failed to consider whether differences between class members were outweighed by common factual or legal questions.

Skavdahl, for example, "did not discuss how key elements of plaintiffs' claims, such as ... whether the putative class members engaged in labor, would be proved at all," Circuit Judge Carolyn McHugh wrote.

It did not weigh in on whether Trinity can raise parental consent as a defense in the case.

The court remanded the case to Skavdahl to reconsider the motion for class certification.

The panel also included Circuit Judges Gregory Phillips and Bobby Baldock.

The case is Sherman v. Trinity Teen Solutions Inc, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-8080.

For the plaintiffs: Brice Timmons of Donati Law

For Trinity: Thomas Quinn of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

