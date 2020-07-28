Teen pleads guilty to terrorism charges in Canadian court

OTTAWA, July 28 (Reuters) - A teenager charged with terrorism-related offenses pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Canadian courtroom.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said the teen pleaded guilty to four charges, including knowingly facilitating terrorist activity, making or possessing explosive materials and counseling a person to place a bomb or other lethal device in public.

The accused cannot be identified by law while being tried as a minor. The individual was charged in January 2019 after a pair of national security raids in Kingston, Ontario, a community located about two hours from Canada's capital city of Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has said the investigation stemmed from an FBI tip in December 2018 and involved multiple agencies.

Police have said a bomb was never placed and that, while there was a substantial and credible attack plot, there was never any imminent danger to the public.

CBC said the Crown is seeking an adult sentence.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Kelsey.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +16132356745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.