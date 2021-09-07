Teekay To Provide Marine Services For Five Australian Government Vessels

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corp. (TK) said that it has reached a contract with the Australian Government Department of Defence to provide marine services for five Australian Government vessels for a firm period of six years, with options to extend for up to an additional 10 years. As per the contract, Teekay will provide ship management services, including crewing and training, operating, engineering, maintenance, and supply support. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021.

