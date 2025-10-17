Teekay Tankers (TNK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Teekay Tankers (TNK) ended the recent trading session at $53.86, demonstrating a +2.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The oil and gas shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teekay Tankers will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.06, marking a 42.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.1 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of -50.53% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.01% lower. Right now, Teekay Tankers possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Teekay Tankers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

