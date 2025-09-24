Teekay Tankers (TNK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Teekay Tankers (TNK) ended the recent trading session at $53.70, demonstrating a -1.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Shares of the oil and gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 14.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 1.62%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teekay Tankers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.1, reflecting a 39.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.3 million, down 11.38% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.61 per share and a revenue of $600.77 million, indicating changes of -45.59% and -17.82%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Teekay Tankers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Teekay Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.33.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.