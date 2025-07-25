Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $44.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had gained 3.17% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teekay Tankers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, down 42.21% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $172.46 million, indicating a 12.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.89 per share and a revenue of $646.53 million, representing changes of -42.87% and -11.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.89% lower. Right now, Teekay Tankers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Teekay Tankers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.81.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

