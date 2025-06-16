Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Teekay Tankers (TNK) ended the recent trading session at $45.89, demonstrating a -3.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had gained 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Teekay Tankers in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.11, indicating a 31.49% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $172.46 million, indicating a 12.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $646.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.25% and -11.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Teekay Tankers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Teekay Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.7 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

