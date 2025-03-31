Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed the most recent trading day at $38.27, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The the stock of oil and gas shipping company has risen by 2.49% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 7.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teekay Tankers in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.28%.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $662.04 million, indicating changes of -34.63% and -9.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teekay Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Teekay Tankers has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.75.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.