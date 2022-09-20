Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 12.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Teekay Tankers (TNK) shares soared 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $31.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is being aided by the rising tanker rates. Owing to this buoyancy, shares of TNK have surged 189% year to date.

This oil and gas shipping company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +235.1%. Revenues are expected to be $154.19 million, up 310.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TNK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Teekay Tankers is part of the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $42.52. EGLE has returned -9.8% in the past month.

For Eagle Bulk Shipping , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.44. This represents a change of -9.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.