Teekay Tankers (TNK) Price Target Increased by 9.14% to 71.06

The average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has been revised to 71.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 65.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from the latest reported closing price of 54.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.14%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 20,990K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 829K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 658K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 572K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 37.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 74.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 556K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 553K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

