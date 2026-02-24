Teekay Tankers (TNK) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 73.95

The average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has been revised to $73.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $66.56 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $88.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.15% from the latest reported closing price of $73.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.29%, an increase of 140.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 20,916K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mercuria Capital Strategies holds 1,228K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,014K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%.

CastleKnight Management holds 576K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 557K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing a decrease of 49.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 16.66% over the last quarter.

