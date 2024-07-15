Teekay Tankers (TNK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Teekay Tankers (TNK) standing at $63.45, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.4%.

The the stock of oil and gas shipping company has fallen by 4.07% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teekay Tankers will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.25, signifying a 25.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $197.37 million, showing a 21.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.70 per share and a revenue of $867.54 million, signifying shifts of +1.59% and -2.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. At present, Teekay Tankers boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Teekay Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.05.

We can also see that TNK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

