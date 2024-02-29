Teekay Tankers (TNK) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Teekay Tankers said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $55.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 3.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=107).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.15%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 21,141K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.97% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers is 71.06. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.97% from its latest reported closing price of 55.10.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers is 620MM, a decrease of 54.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 829K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 658K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 632K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 5.55% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 624K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 572K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 37.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 74.45% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

