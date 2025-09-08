Teekay Tankers (TNK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $53.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.15% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.45%.

The oil and gas shipping company's stock has climbed by 16.69% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teekay Tankers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.1, reflecting a 39.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $132.3 million, down 11.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and a revenue of $600.77 million, representing changes of -45.59% and -17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Teekay Tankers possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Teekay Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.4 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.