Teekay Tankers (TNK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Teekay Tankers (TNK) standing at $50.02, reflecting a +0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had lost 16.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teekay Tankers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.36%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $162.53 million, indicating a 5.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $805.05 million, which would represent changes of -12.58% and -9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Teekay Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Teekay Tankers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.93. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.66 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that TNK has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

