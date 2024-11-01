News & Insights

Teekay Tankers Reports Revenue Decline, Steady Profits

November 01, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Teekay Tankers (TNK) has released an update.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. reported a decline in total revenues for the third quarter of 2024, with figures dropping to $243.3 million compared to $285.9 million in the same period last year. However, the company managed to maintain a steady net income, posting $58.8 million for the quarter, despite decreased voyage charter revenues. This highlights the company’s ability to navigate challenging market conditions while maintaining profitability.

