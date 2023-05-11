News & Insights

Teekay Tankers Gains On Swing To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are progressing more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting a turnaround to profit of $169.37 million or $4.97 per share compared to loss of $13.94 million or $0.41 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.13 per share.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $394.66 million from $174.02 million in the previous month.

Currently, shares are at $43.93, up 12.32 percent from the previous close of $39.11 on a volume of 425,064.

