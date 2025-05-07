TEEKAY TANKERS Earnings Preview: Recent $TNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEEKAY TANKERS ($TNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $174,843,625 and earnings of $1.14 per share.

TEEKAY TANKERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of TEEKAY TANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEEKAY TANKERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

