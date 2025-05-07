TEEKAY TANKERS Earnings Preview: Recent $TNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEEKAY TANKERS ($TNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $174,843,625 and earnings of $1.14 per share.
TEEKAY TANKERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of TEEKAY TANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 2,050,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,595,323
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,668,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,372,584
- FMR LLC removed 1,480,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,915,859
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 906,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,077,593
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 848,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,754,851
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 772,024 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,718,834
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 591,512 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,536,262
TEEKAY TANKERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
