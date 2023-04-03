Markets
Teekay Tankers Continues To Slide

April 03, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are down more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since March 31. There have been no company-specific news today so far that could drive down the stock.

Currently, shares of the operator of mid-sized tankers are at $38.90, down 9.25 percent from the previous close of $42.93 on a volume of 524,266.

