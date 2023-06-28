Teekay Tankers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TNK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.32, changing hands as low as $35.10 per share. Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.90 per share, with $48.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.32.

