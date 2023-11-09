Teekay Tankers About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TNK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/23, Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 11/27/23. As a percentage of TNK's recent stock price of $53.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.40 per share, with $54.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.05.

In Thursday trading, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

