Is TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK). TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.76, which compares to its industry's average of 9.93. TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.18 and as low as 3.59, with a median of 5.65, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that TNK has a P/B ratio of 0.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.99. TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.82, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/CF has been as high as 5.19 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.33.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TEEKAY TANK LTD is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.