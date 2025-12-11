Is TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72. Over the last 12 months, TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.18 and as low as 3.59, with a median of 5.65.

Investors should also recognize that TNK has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.58. Over the past 12 months, TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.20. Within the past 12 months, TNK's P/CF has been as high as 5.19 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.33.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TEEKAY TANK LTD's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TNK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

