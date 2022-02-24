Teekay Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corp. (TK), a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $17.39 million or $0.17 per share, narrower than prior year's net loss of $19.44 million or $0.19 per share.

Adjusted net income attributable was $8.35 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $2.85 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $181.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $201.06 million last year.

Revenues grew to $196.49 million from prior year's $188.39 million.

