Teekay LNG Partners Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/30/21, Teekay LNG Partners LP's 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: TGP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5313, payable on 1/18/22. As a percentage of TGP.PRB's recent share price of $26.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of TGP.PRB to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when TGP.PRB shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.00%, which compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP.PRB shares, versus TGP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TGP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5313 on Teekay LNG Partners LP's 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Tuesday trading, Teekay LNG Partners LP's 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: TGP.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGP) are trading flat.

