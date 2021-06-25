Teekay LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/29/21, Teekay LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: TGP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 7/15/21. As a percentage of TGP.PRA's recent share price of $26.16, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of TGP.PRA to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when TGP.PRA shares open for trading on 6/29/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.61%, which compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP.PRA shares, versus TGP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TGP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Teekay LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Friday trading, Teekay LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: TGP.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGP) are trading flat.

