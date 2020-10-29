Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 9.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $10.53, representing a -37.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 50.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

TGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 43.99%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

