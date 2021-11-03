Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.07, the dividend yield is 6.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $17.07, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.24 and a 65.25% increase over the 52 week low of $10.33.

TGP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.06%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tgp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.