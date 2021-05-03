Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is 7.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $14.9, representing a -3.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.51 and a 48.11% increase over the 52 week low of $10.06.

TGP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.31%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

