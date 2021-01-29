Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TGP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $12.6, representing a -9.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 80% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

TGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 34.64%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

