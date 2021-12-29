Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.94, the dividend yield is 39.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $16.94, representing a -1.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.24 and a 54.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.97.

TGP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.86%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

