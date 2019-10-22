Markets
Teekay LNG Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.23, changing hands as high as $14.93 per share. Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $16.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.84.

