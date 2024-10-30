Teekay Corporation’s Strong Q3 Performance and Strategic Moves

Teekay (TK) has released an update.

Teekay Corporation reported a GAAP net income of $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, alongside strategic moves including the sale of its Australian operations for $65 million and a robust share repurchase program. The company has also increased its stake in Teekay Tankers and announced a special cash dividend, reflecting strong financial performance and shareholder value enhancement strategies.

