Teekay Corporation’s Strong Q3 Performance and Strategic Moves

October 30, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Teekay (TK) has released an update.

Teekay Corporation reported a GAAP net income of $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, alongside strategic moves including the sale of its Australian operations for $65 million and a robust share repurchase program. The company has also increased its stake in Teekay Tankers and announced a special cash dividend, reflecting strong financial performance and shareholder value enhancement strategies.

