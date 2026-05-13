Teekay Corporation Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.68 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $14.93 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $285.82 million from $231.15 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.68 Mln. vs. $14.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $285.82 Mln vs. $231.15 Mln last year.

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