Teekay Corporation Reports Q4 and Year-End Results for 2024

Teekay Corporation reports its Q4 2024 financial results; details available on the company’s website.

Teekay Corporation Ltd. announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024. The company, a major provider of international crude oil marine transportation and services, operates through its subsidiary Teekay Tankers Ltd., which manages around 60 conventional tankers and additional marine assets, including for the Australian Government. With a workforce of approximately 2,200 across eight countries, Teekay Tankers delivers extensive marine services to leading energy companies. Further details on the earnings release and presentation are available on Teekay's website.

Teekay Corporation Ltd. reported its earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and providing stakeholders with crucial financial performance data.

Teekay maintains a significant position in the international crude oil marine transportation sector, underlining its relevance in a critical industry.

Teekay Tankers operates approximately 60 conventional tankers, showcasing the company's robust operational capacity and experience in managing marine assets.

The company has a global presence with offices in 8 countries and a workforce of around 2,200, highlighting its extensive reach and capability to serve leading energy companies worldwide.

Results were reported without specific details about performance metrics, leaving investors with limited insight into the company's financial health.

No forward-looking statements or guidance were provided, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance and strategic direction.

Dependence on Teekay Tankers may pose a risk, as its performance directly impacts Teekay's overall results, potentially leading to increased volatility.

What are the latest earnings results for Teekay Corporation?

Teekay Corporation reported its earnings for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024, available on their website.

Where can I find Teekay's earnings presentation?

The full earnings presentation and release are accessible on Teekay Corporation's official website.

What services does Teekay Corporation provide?

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services through Teekay Tankers Ltd.

How many employees does Teekay Tankers have?

Teekay Tankers employs approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based personnel across its operations in 8 countries.

Under what symbol is Teekay's stock traded?

Teekay's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TK".

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TK stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

