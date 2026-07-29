Teekay Corporation Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $69.467 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $18.652 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.3% to $379.115 million from $232.183 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69.467 Mln. vs. $18.652 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $379.115 Mln vs. $232.183 Mln last year.

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