Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Teekay Group plans to announce Q4 and annual 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Teekay Corporation Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd. announced that they will release their financial results for the fourth quarter and annual 2024 on February 19, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, with options for participation via phone or online webcast. Teekay is a prominent provider of international crude oil marine transportation services, while Teekay Tankers operates a fleet of 39 double-hull tankers and manages vessels for the Australian Government. Both companies provide extensive marine services globally, with Teekay's shares trading on the NYSE under the symbol "TK" and Teekay Tankers under "TNK."

Potential Positives

Scheduled release of fourth quarter and annual 2024 financial results indicates transparency and commitment to keeping shareholders informed.

Conference call for discussing financial results enables direct communication between the company and its shareholders, fostering investor relations.

Availability of an earnings presentation in advance enhances accessibility of information for investors and stakeholders.

Teekay’s significant fleet size and diverse operations underscore its position as a leading provider in the marine transportation sector, which may instill investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any financial highlights or key metrics from the upcoming fourth quarter and annual 2024 results, which may leave investors concerned about the company's performance.

The absence of information on the company's strategic direction or operational challenges could indicate a lack of transparency, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

FAQ

When will Teekay release its Q4 and annual 2024 financial results?

Teekay plans to release its financial results after market close on February 19, 2025.

What time is the Teekay conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

How can I listen to the Teekay conference call?

You can listen by dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or via the webcast on Teekay's website.

Where can I find the earnings presentation for Q4 2024?

The earnings presentation will be available on Teekay's website prior to the conference call.

What is Teekay's primary business focus?

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and related marine services.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (



Teekay



) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (



Teekay Tankers



) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the



Teekay Group



) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and annual 2024 after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.





The Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and annual 2024. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:







By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 5649868.



By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 5649868.



By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).







The accompanying Teekay Group Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Earnings Presentation will also be available at





www.teekay.com





in advance of the conference call start time.







About Teekay







Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.





Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.







About Teekay Tankers







Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 39 double-hull tankers (including 23 Suezmax tankers and 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has five time chartered-in oil and product tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (



VLCC



) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd..





Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK”.







For Teekay Investor Relations









enquiries contact:







E-mail:





investor.relations@teekay.com











For Teekay Tankers Investor Relations









enquiries contact:







E-mail:





TeekayTankers@IGBIR.com









Website:





www.teekay.com







