Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7

Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Teekay Corporation Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd. will release their financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET), with options for shareholders and interested parties to listen via phone or through a webcast on Teekay's website. Teekay is a major provider of international crude oil marine transportation and services, operating a fleet of tankers and other marine assets, serving leading energy companies globally. Teekay Tankers has a diverse fleet and engages in spot and time-chartered operations, including managing vessels for the Australian Government.

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (



Teekay



) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (



Teekay Tankers



) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the



Teekay Group



) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





The Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the first quarter 2025. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:







By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 2797116.



By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 2797116.



By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group’s website at



www.teekay.com



(the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).







The accompanying Teekay Group first quarter 2025 earnings presentation will also be available at



www.teekay.com



in advance of the conference call start time.





About Teekay





Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 57 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.





Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.





About Teekay Tankers





Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 36 double-hull tankers (including 21 Suezmax tankers and 15 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has four time chartered-in oil tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (



VLCC



) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd..





Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”







For Investor Relations enquiries contact:







E-mail:



investor.relations@teekay.com







Website:





www.teekay.com







