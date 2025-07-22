Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Teekay Corporation Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd. plan to announce their financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 30, following market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 31 at 11:00 a.m. (ET), accessible via phone or webcast, with details available on their website. Teekay is a prominent provider of crude oil marine transportation and services and has a controlling interest in Teekay Tankers, which operates a fleet of approximately 58 tankers. Teekay Tankers employs its vessels in a combination of spot market trading and charter contracts, and also engages in various marine services for Australian clients. Teekay's common shares and Teekay Tankers' Class A shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TK" and "TNK," respectively.

Potential Positives

Teekay Corporation plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to communicating financial performance to stakeholders.

The company is hosting a conference call for shareholders and interested parties, which promotes engagement and allows for direct communication regarding its financial results.

Teekay Tankers operates a significant fleet of 37 double-hull tankers and has a strong presence in the marine services industry, indicating robust operational capacity and market positioning.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Teekay release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Teekay plans to release its financial results after market close on July 30, 2025.

How can I join the Teekay conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1(800) 289-0438 or accessing the webcast on Teekay's website.

What is the date and time of the Teekay Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Where can I find the Teekay Q2 2025 earnings presentation?

The earnings presentation will be available on Teekay's website prior to the conference call.

What services does Teekay Tankers provide?

Teekay Tankers provides marine transportation services, managing a fleet of tankers and marine assets for energy companies.

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (



Teekay



) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (



Teekay Tankers



) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the



Teekay Group



) plan to release their financial results for the second quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





The Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the second quarter 2025. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:







By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 7368091.



By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group’s website at



www.teekay.com



(the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).







The accompanying Teekay Group second quarter 2025 earnings presentation will also be available at



www.teekay.com



in advance of the conference call start time.





About Teekay





Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 58 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.





Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.





About Teekay Tankers





Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 37 double-hull tankers (including 21 Suezmax tankers and 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has three time chartered-in oil tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (



VLCC



) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.





Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”







For Investor Relations enquiries contact:







E-mail:



investor.relations@teekay.com







Website:





www.teekay.com







