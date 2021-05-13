Teekay Corp Q1 Swings To Profit In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Teekay Corp. (TK) Thursday reported first-quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders of $29.95 million, compared to loss of $19.45 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.30, compared to $0.19 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.11 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $359.08 million, down from $362.29 million last year.

The results include two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

