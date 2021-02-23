Ted Farnsworth, Jaeson Ma and Vincent Butta Lead Zash Acquisition of Social Video Platform Lomotif
Ted Farnsworth, the U.S. financier who set in motion the meteoric rise of MediaPass, and early TikTok investor Jaeson Ma, are behind a pair of moves which could create a new stock market-listed short video empire. Zash Global Media, which is backed by Farnsworth, Ma and Vincent Butta, have agreed plans to acquire Lomotif, a […]
